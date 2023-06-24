SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.