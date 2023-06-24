Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

