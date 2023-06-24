Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,665 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

