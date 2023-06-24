Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,375 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.26 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

