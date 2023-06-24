Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

