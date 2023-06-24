Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

