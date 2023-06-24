Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

