Critical Comparison: CI Financial (CIFAF) versus Its Rivals

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,198 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,270.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI Financial Competitors 1234 5268 6755 110 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.23%. Given CI Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 365.29% 7.30% 4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial N/A N/A 6.16 CI Financial Competitors $510.79 million $19.86 million 25.68

CI Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI Financial rivals beat CI Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.