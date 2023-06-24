Reviewing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Siltronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $23.52 billion 0.04 $111.93 million $2.12 12.01 Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 11.12% 9.80% 5.37% Siltronic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Siltronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Siltronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Siltronic 1 3 1 0 2.00

Siltronic has a consensus price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Siltronic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siltronic is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Siltronic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

