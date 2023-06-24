Analyzing Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) & Its Rivals

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,198 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yangzijiang Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 365.29% 7.30% 4.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.45 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $510.79 million $19.86 million 25.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yangzijiang Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1234 5268 6755 110 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.23%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial peers beat Yangzijiang Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Yangzijiang Financial

(Get Rating)

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.