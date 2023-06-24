Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) versus Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Financial Survey

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 91.7%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gentera 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calian Group and Gentera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Calian Group currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.68%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Calian Group is more favorable than Gentera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calian Group and Gentera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 30.05 Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.62

Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calian Group beats Gentera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calian Group

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products. The company's Learning segment provides consulting services in emergency management, training and advanced training technologies, and digital learning solutions. Its Health segment offers primary care and occupational health services; clinic management and healthcare practitioner support; and psychological assessment, nursing, contract research organization, and pandemic services, as well as care coordination and virtual care solutions. The company's ITCS segment provides consulting services, cyber security solutions, and IT support services. The company was formerly known as Calian Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Calian Group Ltd. in April 2016. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.