Analyzing Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannover Rück and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hannover Rück and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 26.61 Everest Re Group $12.06 billion 1.13 $597.00 million $16.86 20.50

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannover Rück and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 2 0 1 0 1.67 Everest Re Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus target price of $149.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.48%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $423.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Hannover Rück.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Hannover Rück on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

