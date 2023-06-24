Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.