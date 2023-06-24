Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.60. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.