Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 81,595 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

