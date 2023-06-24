Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 10,102 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.