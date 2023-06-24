Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

