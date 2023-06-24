Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.