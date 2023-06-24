Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $33.15. Chemours shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 144,128 shares.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

