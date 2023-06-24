Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $212.08

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.08, but opened at $205.61. Boeing shares last traded at $206.41, with a volume of 2,223,019 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $204.86.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

