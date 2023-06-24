GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.77. GH Research shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 14,555 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the first quarter valued at $86,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 246.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 58.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

