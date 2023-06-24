C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $39.04

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $37.77. C3.ai shares last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 4,810,264 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Down 10.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

