Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $114.94

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.94, but opened at $111.63. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 109,991 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

