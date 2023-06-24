Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.60. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 32,299 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

