Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $29.68

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $26.78. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2,438,902 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

