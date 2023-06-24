Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $58.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 479,585 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

