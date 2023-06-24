Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $58.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 479,585 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

