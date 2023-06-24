Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $23.30

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,568,167 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

