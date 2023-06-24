KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KKR opened at $53.60 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.