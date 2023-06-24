Reviewing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) & Its Peers

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|3.49
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|$31.07 billion
|$667.28 million
|188.21
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|1164
|2835
|3094
|114
|2.30
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 667.05%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 110.40%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|2.08%
|14.38%
|4.68%
Summary
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon competitors beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.
