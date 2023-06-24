Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$52.10

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.10.

CPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$42.53 on Monday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$40.06 and a one year high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.5075988 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

