Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $18.67

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.