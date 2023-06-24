Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $15.00

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,098 shares of company stock valued at $48,624. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $363,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 54.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 79.2% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $650.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.