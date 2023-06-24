Comparing FRMO (FRMO) and Its Rivals

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) is one of 1,196 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FRMO to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRMO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FRMO N/A N/A 177.28 FRMO Competitors $510.56 million $19.69 million 25.41

FRMO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FRMO. FRMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FRMO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRMO N/A N/A N/A FRMO Competitors 366.69% 7.28% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FRMO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRMO 0 0 0 0 N/A FRMO Competitors 1234 5261 6738 99 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 97.33%. Given FRMO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FRMO competitors beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

