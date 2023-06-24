Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Financial Survey

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 2 7 5 0 2.21 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.39, suggesting a potential upside of 64.70%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

69.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.03 $58.70 million $0.68 22.67 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Risk & Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 4.58% 13.42% 8.52% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

