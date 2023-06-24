Head-To-Head Contrast: Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) and iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aerogrow International and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

This table compares Aerogrow International and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46 iPower $87.62 million 0.40 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.74

iPower has higher revenue and earnings than Aerogrow International. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerogrow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerogrow International and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Summary

Aerogrow International beats iPower on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

