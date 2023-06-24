KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) versus Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Critical Contrast

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $781.60 million 0.19 -$3.10 million $2.00 4.51 Aris Water Solutions $341.60 million 1.55 $1.70 million $0.24 38.33

Risk & Volatility

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KLX Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.92%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 50.62%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services 3.02% -104.47% 6.45% Aris Water Solutions 2.14% 4.35% 2.22%

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

