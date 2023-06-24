Critical Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67% SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.13 $159.11 million $7.90 45.34 SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.69 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -23.63

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinsale Capital Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $362.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats SiriusPoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

