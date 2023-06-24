CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 440 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 918 2415 7466 86 2.62

Profitability

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 131.10%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,072.95% -87.35% -29.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2.84 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $337.92 million $40.20 million -3.64

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. The company is also developing various drug candidates, including PLP-33 for the treatment of lateral spreading or sessile, and colorectal polyps during colonoscopy; BRST-33 to treat breast cancer; MLN-33 for the treatment of Melanoma; and PRST-33 to treat prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer; and Cannabics CDx, an ex-vivo drug sensitivity test. The company was formerly known as Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2022. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Cannabics Inc.

