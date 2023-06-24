Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) Critical Survey

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Baozun has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baozun and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Baozun presently has a consensus target price of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Boxed.

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $8.30 billion 0.03 -$94.72 million ($1.50) -2.63 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -7.35% -13.93% -6.18% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baozun beats Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

