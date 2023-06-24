Analyzing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.04 million 4.51 $65.56 million $2.22 7.24 Soluna $28.55 million 0.20 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68% Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

