The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HLFFF stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

