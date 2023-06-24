Piper Sandler Boosts POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $16.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.13.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.