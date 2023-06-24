Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.87.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $5,963,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.