Piper Sandler Boosts First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $36.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

