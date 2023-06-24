Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

