Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

