NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.