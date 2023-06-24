Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.4 %

BUD stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.