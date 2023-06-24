Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.4 %

BUD stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

