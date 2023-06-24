Bank of America Raises Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $40.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

