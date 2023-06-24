The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

